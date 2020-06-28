Under Center Podcast: Chris Simms talks Bears and the NFC North

NBCS Chicago Bears insider JJ Stankevitz is joined by NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to discuss who should be at the top of the NFC North this season. They break down who should start for the Bears this season, what Matt Nagy needs to fix in his offense and discuss whether rookie tight end Cole Kmet can make an instant impact this year.

(1:22) - Where do the Bears sit in the NFC North division

(4:48) - What does it mean when teams say "open competition" at quarterback?

(8:20) - What Matt Nagy needs to do to fix the offense

(13:55) - Can Cole Kmet be Gronk?

(16:27) - If Trubisky doesn't start this year, will he ever start an NFL game again?

