Under Center Podcast: Chicago football in the Super Bowl

If you didn't know, there are a few local ties to this year's Super Bowl match-up of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Host Laurence Holmes talks with former Bears now Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, former Northwestern quarterback now Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, and former Bears kicker now Niners kicker Robbie Gould to discuss their ties to Chicago and what it means for them to be in the Super Bowl.

Part 1 Dave Toub Chiefs Special teams coordinator

(2:14) - Remembering the Bears' Super Bowl appearance in 2007

(4:00) - What it's like to lose a Super Bowl

(5:40) - Matt Nagy was ready to be a head coach when he left

Part 2 Mike Kafka Chiefs quarterback's coach

(8:43) - Start of the interview/journey from Northwestern to the Chiefs

(10:20) - Coaching under Andy Reid

(12:00) - Does being on the Reid coaching tree guarantee a head coaching job?

Part 3 Robbie Gould 49ers kicker

(14:15) - Start of Robbie Gould/ How did the 2007 Bears make it to the Super Bowl that year

(16:14) - Getting to a Super Bowl is hard

(18:00) - Appreciating being in the Super Bowl

(22:00) - Why he decided to stay in San Francisco

