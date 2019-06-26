Under Center Podcast: Checking in on the Lions with ESPN’s Mike Rothstein

Under Center Podcast: Checking in on the Lions with ESPNs Mike Rothstein originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

JJ Stankevitz is joined by ESPN Lions reporter Mike Rothstein to dive into how close Detroit is to cleaning house (1:00), expectations for Matthew Stafford (5:50) and T.J. Hockenson (10:00), what new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's scheme looks like (13:45), where the Lions are strongest and weakest on defense (16:50) and if this team actually respects Matt Patricia (22:20).

Plus, Mike discusses the story he co-wrote on the rise and fall of the AAF and what it would take for a spring football league to succeed (26:10).

