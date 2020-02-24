Under Center Podcast: The charmed life of Jay Glazer

When a guy gets Sylvester Stallone, Guy Fieri and Al Pacino in the same room you have to discuss why and how. Laurence Holmes is joined by NFL insider Jay Glazer to discuss how crazy Jay's career has been, plus an added bonus of Kyle Long stopping by for added fun.

(2:33) - Glazer's MMA style training schedule

(7:00) - Kyle Long joins the podcast

(10:14) - Stories of Jay's work with his Vets and Athletes program

(14:44) - How did Jay end up at Sylvester Stallone's house

Under Center Podcast

