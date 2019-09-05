JJ Stankevitz chats with 5 of the primary members of NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast team ahead of Thursday's season opener. Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels (1:30), color commentator Cris Collinsworth (5:20), sideline reporter Michele Tafoya (12:30), studio host Mike Tirico (17:00), and studio analyst Rodney Harrison (22:00) all discuss what the Bears' prospects look like this season. Then, Luke Stuckmeyer and former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt break down everything about the tilt against Green Bay (26:30).

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Subscribe:

Under Center Podcast: Catching up with the SNF crew originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago