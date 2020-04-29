Under Center Podcast: Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs together again

The 2005 Bears were a sight to behold and 2 prominent players on that team come together on the Under Center podcast. Host Laurence Holmes is joined by Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and Aftershow teammate Lance Briggs as they have a fun conversation about leading one the most dominant defenses in NFL history.

(2:30) - Playing golf and being retired

(6:30) - When did they know they were good at football

(9:30) - Is Lance Briggs a Hall of Famer?

(13:58) - Celebrating 20 years since Brian Urlacher was drafted

(17:35) - Can they turn off the competitive side when coaching their kids

