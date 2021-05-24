Under Center Podcast: Breaking down the 2021 Bears defense under new DC Sean Desai

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
Under Center Podcast: Breaking down '21 Bears defense under new DC Sean Desai originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There has been so much hype about the Bears’ offense that the defense is going a little overlooked, but the Under Center crew has you covered. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro go position-by-position and give a thorough breakdown and discussion centered on the 2021 Bears defense. The crew debates whether Robert Quinn will finally produce in a Bears uniform, which position group is the strongest, what Ryan Pace will do at cornerback, whether new defensive coordinator Sean Desai can unlock Eddie Jackson, and a lot more.

(6:30) - Defensive line: Are the Bears better off keeping Akiem Hicks over Kyle Fuller and what will Eddie Goldman look like when he returns?

(17:00) - Linebackers/edge rushers: Is Roquan Smith ready to be the quarterback of the defense and will Robert Quinn literally do ANYTHING as a Bear?

(37:36) - Cornerbacks: Is this the weakest position group on the defense and, if it is, how can Ryan Pace address it in the offseason?

(44:40) - Will Eddie Jackson's former position coach and new defensive coordinator Sean Desai unlock him this year and help get him back in a position to be an All-Pro?

Listen here.

