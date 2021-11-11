Under Center Podcast: Breaking down the first half of the season for the Bears

Under Center Podcast: Breaking down the first half of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Half-time folks! The Bears are now 3-6 and the halfway mark for their season and sit 3rd in the NFC North. It is review time and the entire Under Center team is here to give a complete breakdown during the bye week. Ken Davis, Adam Hoge, Alex Shapiro, and Eric Strobel discuss the entire Bears organization including the coaching staff's development so far, the offense and Justin Fields' play so far, and the defense on if they can keep up the decent play for the remainder of the season. All that and more on the Under Center Podcast.

(2:00) - What happens during the bye week for beat writers and teams

(10:00) - Trajectory for Justin Fields

(19:40) - Breaking down the Bears defense

(31:10) - How important is Akiem Hicks for the Bears going forward?

(40:05) - The future of Matt Nagy after this season. Should the Bears move on?

Listen here.