Under Center Podcast: A big news day at Halas Hall

JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis look at the difficult decision and impact of Kyle Long going on IR (1:48), and how Bilal Nichols' return to practice could help alleviate the difficulty of replacing Akiem Hicks for a while (8:25). Plus, Mitch Trubisky returned to practice on Monday (13:10) and the guys look at how Matt Nagy talked about how he spent his off week (17:55).

