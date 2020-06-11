Under Center Podcast: Bears wrap virtual offseason, Rodney Harrison checks in

JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis discuss the Bears ending their virtual offseason program a week-and-a-half early as well as some reported preseason changes and Jordan Lucas' comments on planning to kneel for the national anthem in the fall.

Then, JJ catches up with NBC Sports' Rodney Harrison to talk about Eddie Jackson, Mitch Trubisky and much more.

(1:02) - Why the Bears decided to cut their virtual offseason short

(9:45) - How preseason changes will affect Bears' personnel evaluations

(16:35) - Discussion of Lucas saying he will "110 percent" kneel this fall

(24:00) - Interview with NBC Sports' Rodney Harrison

