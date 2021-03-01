Under Center Podcast: Will the Bears win the bid for Russell Wilson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ok Bears fans, let's not get too excited but come on, it feels good to be in the room right? With Russell Wilson pointing out the Bears as one of the teams he would prefer to be traded to can Ryan Pace pull the trigger to get him in a Bears uniform? David Kaplan, Eric Strobel, and Tony Gill, breakdown the opportunity the Bears have to land a great quarterback and what would it mean to sign him. Brace yourself Bears fans, this could be a fun ride.

(1:35) - First impressions of Russell Wilson adding the Bears to his list of teams he would like to be traded to

(6:15) - Is playing for the city of Chicago and bringing back the Bears enough to bring Russell Wilson here vs other places?

(10:45) - Chances Seattle bends to Wilson and gives him the situation he wants instead of being traded away

(18:30) - Comparing the Bears to the other teams on Wilson's list

(22:42) - If the Bears don't land Wilson, what is their QB plan? Mitch and Foles again?

(27:50) - If the Bears land Wilson, what does the rest of the team look like?

