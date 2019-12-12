Under Center Podcast: Can the Bears get the win they need over the Packers?

NBC Sports Chicago

Laurence Holmes and Cam Ellis discuss the impact Akiem Hicks will make in his return Sunday (3:49).

They go on to debate the differences between the Bears and Packers the second go-around this season (6:58) and discuss the resurgence of Bears WR Anthony Miller (10:42).

Listen to the episode here or in the embedded player below.

