Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Rams Postgame recap: Was there anything good about that game?

Under Center Podcast: Bears at Rams recap - Was anything good about that game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fam! What the hell was that!? Bears lose the season opener to the LA Rams on Sunday Night Football 34-14. We know you're frustrated so we got you covered. Ken Davis, Alex Shapiro, and Eric Strobel break down the good, the bad, and the ugly about yesterday's game. Let's all hope they are better next week.

(3:00) - Why can't anybody tackle on the Bears?

(13:00) - Bears' offense can't convert on 4th down. Like EVER

(25:00) - Bears are already down to their 4th left tackle. IT'S ONLY BEEN 1 GAME!

(35:00) - Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy believed this is a playoff team, is it still true?

(44:00) - Should the Bears just start the rebuild and start Justin Fields?

