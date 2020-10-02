Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Colts preview with Chris Simms and a special guest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With Nick Foles’ first start as a Bear looming, JJ Stankevitz is joined by NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms as they break down why Matt Nagy ultimately chose Foles over Trubisky. Later in the podcast, JJ and Cam Ellis are joined by a very special guest to breakdown the matchup between the Colts and the Bears. It's not Andrew Luck...or is it?

(1:30) - How does the rest of the Bears receive the message of the coach switching quarterbacks

(4:35) - What can Nagy and Foles do with a week to prepare?

(7:50) - Nick Foles can improve the wide receiver play

(11:20) - What does Mitch Trubisky have to do going forward?

(13:49) - Special guest interview. Maybe it's Andrew Luck (Probably not)

Listen here or via the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe: