Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Colts postgame recap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a 3-0 start, the Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday. JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis discuss the poor offensive output in Nick Foles' first start, wonder whether Matt Nagy is to blame for the lack of scoring, and debate whether should fans be worried that a QB change didn't fix the problems.

(1:22) - Did the Colts loss change anything you thought about the Bears?

(7:55) - This game felt like 2019 all over again

(13:42) - Is rookie Darnell Mooney on his way to taking Anthony Miller’s role?

(20:54) - Nick Foles needs to be better than he was vs the Colts

(27:36) - If it's going to take time for Foles to get acclimated, why didn't he start the season?

Listen here or below: