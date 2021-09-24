Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Browns Preview: How will Justin Fields do in his first pro start?

Under Center Podcast: Bears, Browns Preview - How will Fields do in first start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's a Fields Friday as we get you prepared for Bears v Browns this Sunday. Ken Davis and NBC 5's Siafa Lewis provide a full breakdown of Sunday's matchup as rookie QB Justin Fields gets prepared for his first regular-season start of his career. The guys discuss what Justin Fields should be aware of, should Matt Nagy stick with him if he's struggling, will Andy Dalton be back if healthy, can the defense improve on s stellar performance last week, and a lot more. BEAR DOWN!

(2:00) - Siafa's quick breakdown of Bears v Bengals

(7:40) - Have the Bears operated in Justin Fields' best interest so far this year?

(18:40) - How can the Bears offensive line protect Fields against Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett?

(28:00) - How will Matt Nagy react If Justin Fields has a bad game?

(36:45) - Official predictions for Bears v Browns

Listen here.