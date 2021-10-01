Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Lions preview: Has Matt Nagy learned his lesson as a play caller?

Under Center Podcast: Bears, Lions preview- Has Nagy learned as playcaller? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This episode is a fun jam-packed and informed preview to get you ready for Sunday's division matchup with the Detroit Lions. Ken Davis, Siafa Lewis, Eric Strobel, and former Bear and Football Aftershow analyst Alex Brown, discuss everything you need for Bears v Lions. The crew discusses the issues with Matt Nagy's offense, why Eddie Jackson is playing poorly, the new potential stadium in Arlington Park, how the Bears match up against the Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions, and A LOT more.

(1:50) - What were the expectations for Justin Fields heading into his first start vs the Browns?

(10:40) - The defense must make up for the offense. Why hasn't Eddie Jackson performed?

(29:45) - Is there enough nostalgia at Soldier Field for the Bears to stay?

(40:20) - Bears vs Lions is not an automatic win for the Bears anymore

(56:40) - Predictions for Bears vs Lions

