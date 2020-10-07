Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Buccaneers preview with Lance Briggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After losing to the Colts on Sunday, the Bears have a short week to get ready for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis are joined by former Bear and current Football Aftershow commentator Lance Briggs as they discuss the Bears loss on Sunday, how they have to prepare for Tom Brady, and Lance's new graphic novel THE TRAP. Later on, JJ and Cam break down the Bucs and discuss how the Bear cans generate the offense needed to keep up with Brady and Co.

(1:27) - Impressions of the 3-1 Bears

(6:45) - Bears vs Tom Brady

(14:05) - Starting a graphic novel after being a pro athlete

(19:50) - Bears are only a five-point underdog vs the Bucs?

(27:50) - Should Bears rookie Cole Kmet be used more in the passing game by now?

(36:50) - Can the Bears get to 30 points vs the Bucs?

Listen here or below: