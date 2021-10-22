Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Buccaneers preview - Is Tom Brady out for revenge?

Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Buccaneers preview - Is Brady out for revenge? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are headed up against another Goliath this week as the Goat gets his shot at the good guys. We just hope that he doesn't hold a grudge from last year. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Siafa Lewis of NBC 5 discuss and preview the upcoming matchup with the Super Bowl favorites and if the Bears have a good chance to get the upset, they also put the final touches on last weeks loss to the Packers and starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson was fined by the Bears. All that and A LOT more.

(1:50) - Final thoughts on Bears vs Packers

(9:00) - Can Bill Lazor build off a good effort on the ground from the Packers game.

(18:00) - What can Justin Fields do vs the Bucs defense to get the offense going?

(27:00) - Jaylon Johnson gets fined by the Bears

(34:00) - Predictions on Bears vs Bucs

