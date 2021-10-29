Under Center Podcast: Bears vs 49ers preview - Can the Bears bounce back again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have an uphill battle this week. With COVID-19 impacting the locker room and coming off 2 straight losses, the Bears really have to come together to stop the losing streak. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Siafa Lewis break down the upcoming matchup and discuss if the Bears can pull it off. They dive into the injury to star Khalil Mack, the offensive line, and how will coaching go if Matt Nagy can't be on the sidelines.

(2:00) - Siafa Lewis is moving to Philly

(11:00) - Justin Fields is going above and beyond to be better

(21:30) - Can the Bears beat the 49ers without Khalil Mack?

(32:00) - How are the Bears handling Covid?

(45:00) - What to make of Eddie Jackson this year

