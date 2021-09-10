Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Rams Preview: What will the first game tell you about the Bears this year?

Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Rams Preview: What will we learn from first game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alright Bear fans, it's time to dive into a full review and break down of Sunday's matchup vs the LA Rams. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and special weekly guest for the Friday episodes this season, NBC-5's Siafa Lewis, give a full breakdown of week 1's matchup of the Bears and Rams. The guys discuss what fans should be looking for, concerns over the offensive line, what should Matt Nagy do with Justin Fields, will Nagy and DC Sean Desai's play-calling be at a good enough level, and a lot more!

(3:25) - Will Eddie Goldman be ready for Sunday?

(9:30) - When will Fields get to play?

(17:07) - Is it safe enough for the Bears to play Justin Fields with the offensive line in shambles?

(28:17) - Can Jaylon Johnson be a number 1 corner on a good defense?

(33:08) - How do the Bears match up against the Rams?

Listen here.