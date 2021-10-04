Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Lions Postgame recap - Everything runs through Matt Nagy

Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Lions recap - Everything runs through Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bear down Chicago Bears, something something something VICTORY!! Yes, the Bears take down the division rival Lions 24-14 and Justin Fields looks like the future. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, Alex Shapiro, and Tony Gill break down the win and all the angles. Including, the Bears defense being literal monsters vs Jared Goff, the Bears leaning more heavily on their best offensive player David Montgomery, and Bill Lazor's play-calling abilities, under the watchful eye, ears, nose, and mouth of head coach Matthew Nagy, which everything must run through.

(1:50) - The Bears offense looked like a completely different unit from the first series

(10:00) - Bill Lazor protected his rookie QB with his play calling

(30:30) - Will the Bears be more competitive with Bill Lazor as the play caller?

(39:10) - Sean Desai and the Bears' defense is improving every week. (But everything runs through Matt Nagy so it's really due to him)

Listen here.