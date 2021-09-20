Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Bengals Postgame recap: Let the Justin Fields era BEGIN!

Under Center Podcast: Bears, Bengals recap- Let the Justin Fields era BEGIN! originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears get their first win of the season led by star rookie QB Justin Fields after Andy Dalton goes down with an apparent knee injury. It didn't come without hiccups but Fields made the right plays to get the W and we break it all down. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro break down the breakout win and how the defense straight up DOMINATED! Get all your analysis and fun right here on the Under Center Podcast.

(2:00) - Bengals almost comeback but the Bears hold them off for the win

(12:20) - Bears defense simply dominated the whole game

(21:40) - Is it time for Justin Fields to take the reigns

(38:20) - Bears defensive back group plays a lot better in week 2

(50:00) What should be the Bears strategy for the QBs moving forward

