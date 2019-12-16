Under Center Podcast: Bears still searching for an identity after loss to the Packers

Laurence Holmes and the Football Aftershow crew of Lance Briggs, Matt Forte and Alex Brown discuss the 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

5:21 - Expectations have significantly dropped for Mitch Trubisky this season.

9:36 - Ryan Pace needs to build a better roster for his coach.

15:19 - Bears need to draft another quarterback immediately.

22:53 - How should the Bears prepare with no chance of making the playoffs

Under Center Podcast

