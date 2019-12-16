Under Center Podcast: Bears still searching for an identity after loss to the Packers

NBC Sports Chicago

Laurence Holmes and the Football Aftershow crew of Lance Briggs, Matt Forte and Alex Brown discuss the 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

5:21 - Expectations have significantly dropped for Mitch Trubisky this season.

9:36 - Ryan Pace needs to build a better roster for his coach.

15:19 - Bears need to draft another quarterback immediately.

22:53 - How should the Bears prepare with no chance of making the playoffs

Listen to the episode here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast

