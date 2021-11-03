Under Center Podcast: Bears stay put as trade deadline passes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The trade deadline has come and gone with the Bears not making a move. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Adam Hoge break down the trade deadline and why the Bears chose not to make any deals. The crew also discusses the film on Justin Fields and break down the best game of his career so far.

(1:10) - Uneventful trade deadline for the Bears

(6:20) - Do the Bears believe they can make the playoffs with this team?

(12:20) - What could the Bears get for Khalil Mack?

(16:00) - Will the Bears pay David Montgomery or make Khalil Herbert the future of the Bears?

(22:00) - Film study on Justin Fields

