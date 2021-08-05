Under Center Podcast: Bears sign Alec Ogletree, offensive line is in disarray, and Justin Fields impresses

Under Center Podcast: O-Line is in disarray, Fields impresses originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Training camp moves on as the Bears get prepared for the regular season. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the latest news on the Bears as they add a veteran linebacker to the group by signing Alec Ogletree, they discuss the injured offensive line as rookie Teven Jenkins and others missed time this week, and ESPN's Louis Riddick is hearing some things about the Bears' rookie QB Justin Fields. At the end of the pod a double portion of the Podcast Review of the Day featuring one of the greatest reviews of all time, and a review that gets a little spicy with one of the hosts.

(6:00) - Bears are having some offensive issues with players being out

(17:20) - Breaking down the QB competition in camp/ Should Bears reconsider Dalton as the starter?

(27:30) - Eddie Goldman is out due to the COVID-19 protocol

(34:40) - Has the feel-good of the draft worn off?

(42:38) - A double portion of the PODCAST REVIEW OF THE DAY!

Listen here.