Under Center Podcast: Bears seem to close door on Cody Parkey, but not Kareem Hunt originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

JJ Stankevitz, John "Moon" Mullin and Cam Ellis digest Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace's end-of-season press conference at Halas Hall, including the pair leaving the door open for signing Kareem Hunt, Nagy's criticism of Cody Parkey, the hiring of Chuck Pagano and more.

0:30: Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy leave the door open for signing Kareem Hunt

8:15: Nagy was not happy with Cody Parkey's "TODAY" show appearance. Is he done in Chicago?

16:00: What should we expect from Chuck Pagano as he takes over the Bears' defense?

26:00: Odds and ends on Bryce Callahan and Leonard Floyd as the offseason begins

Listen to the entire podcast here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast

