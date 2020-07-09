Under Center Podcast: The Bears saved $500 million this week

Patrick Mahomes signed the largest contract in American sports history. The Bears dodged a major financial bullet there, didn't they?

Laurence Holmes is joined by Brad Spielberger of OvertheCap.com to discuss the impact Mahomes' contract has on the NFL and sports, Mitchell Trubisky's contract situation with the Bears and if Allen Robinson's contract a good one.

(1:58) - First reaction when the deal was announced

(6:21) - How does Mahomes' contract impact Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott?

(12:46) - Why the Bears didn't pick up Mitchell Trubisky's option

(17:26) - Bears offseason spending in 2020

(19:38) - A conversation with Patrick Mahomes' agent, Leigh Steinberg

