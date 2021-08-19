Under Center Podcast: Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins undergoes back surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Let's not panic too soon ok Bear fans, it's still early. Teven Jenkins has had successful back surgery, and fans everywhere are wondering is this another top pick by the Bears that will be hampered by injuries? Ken Davis, Adam Hoge, and Alex Shapiro discuss the blow to the Bears offensive line and if there should be worry. The crew also discusses Justin Fields being out with an apparent groin injury, Adam Hoge gives his breakdown of the first preseason game, of course, the podcast review of the day, and A LOT more.

(1:50) - How impactful is the injury to Teven Jenkins to the Bears

(13:30) - Will Akiem Hicks get the extension he's looking for from the Bears?

(30:00) - Hoge's breakdown of Justin Fields and the first preseason game

(43:00) - Is Justin Fields forcing Matt Nagy's hand on who should start week 1?

(52:38) - Podcast Review of the Day!

