Under Center Podcast: Can Bears get a QB in 2021 NFL draft despite massive NFL trades

Under Center Podcast: Can Bears get QB in 2021 draft despite massive NFL trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We all know the biggest concern for the Bears is QB and seemingly (as we wait for Russell Wilson), the way to get that QB is through the draft, but because other NFL teams are haters, some teams have already made trades to move up in the draft to take QBs. Will the Bears be able to get a good one before they are all gone? Ken Davis and Eric Strobel discuss the movement in the draft and the QBs that could be left on the board. The crew also discusses the proposed ESPN trade between the Seattle Seahawks and the Bears for Russell Wilson, the new bears running back Damien Williams, and the picture of Andy Dalton that went viral in a bad way.

(2:00) - 49ers, Dolphins, and Eagles make big trades that shake up the draft

(15:00) - Did the Bears lose out because of the trades

(20:00) - With Ryan Pace not getting a quarterback this offseason, is he secretly signed to more years than we thought?

(23:45) - Should the Bears be interested in Deshaun Watson?

(28:40) - Former Kansas City Chief Damien Williams signs with the Bears

(35:35) - Bears social media photoshops a Bears jersey on Andy Dalton that incites reactions from fans

(37:30) - Is there still hope that the Bears can get Russell Wilson?

