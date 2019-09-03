Under Center Podcast: Which Bears players should you draft in fantasy football?
JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis dive in to fantasy football projections for Bears players and debate the validity of them.
Is Mitch Trubisky worth taking in a one-quarterback league (1:40)? Is everyone underrating Mike Davis (8:00)? Can you trust Allen Robinson to not fall victim to a bad week with the Bears' plethora of weapons (10:00)? What about Trey Burton and his injury status (19:20)? And could Adam Shaheen lead this team in touchdowns (23:00)?
All that plus more as you get ready for your fantasy drafts this week.
