Under Center Podcast: Bears-Panthers preview with NBC Sports' Jac Collinsworth

Podcast: Bears-Panthers preview with NBC Sports' Jac Collinsworth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears haven't been 5-1 since 2012, and they look to improve to that with a win Sunday over the Panthers. But could this be the Mike Davis Revenge Game?

JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis break down how the Bears run defense will stack up against the Panthers and Davis. Later in the podcast, JJ goes 1-on-1 with NBC Sports' Jac Collinsworth to discuss former Notre Dame players Cole Kmet and Alex Bars, and Jac helps break down the Bears-Panthers game.

(1:30) - Bears will be without offensive line coach Juan Castillo on Sunday

(4:54) - Matt Nagy on the difficulties of running a team during the pandemic

(11:40) - How will the Bears adjust to playing without James Daniels?

(15:56) - Former Bears running back Mike Davis is playing at an elite level for the Panthers

(28:27) - Jac Collinsworth of NBC Sports joins the podcast

(29:25) - Should Bears fans be worried about Cole Kmet?

(39:28) - Why is the Panthers offense playing so well without Christian McCaffrey?