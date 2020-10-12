Under Center Podcast: Bears mailbag Wednesday on a Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is Cole Kmet another Adam Shaheen? Why won't the Bears fire Ryan Pace or Matt Nagy? Which Under Center podcast crew member forgot his birthday as a child? All of those questions and more will be answered by JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis on the weekly mailbag episode that's on a Monday because the Bears made Tom Brady forget it was 4th down on Thursday.

(1:04) - The Bears have their first COVID-19 case

(6:10) - Can the Bears get through the roughest part of the schedule above .500?

(11:45) - Is Cole Kmet Adam Shaheen?

(19:30) - Does John Defilippo have more of a connection to Nick Foles than Mitch Trubisky?

(28:48) - Will the NFL have to delay the Super Bowl?

(35:22) - Why aren't Pace and Nagy going to be fired?

(42:43) - Tom Brady forgot something important. What’s the biggest thing you’ve forgotten?

Listen here or below: