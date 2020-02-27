Bears GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy spoke to the media live from the NFL Combine and talked as much as they could on solutions to the problems that plagued them this past season. Host Laurence Holmes is joined by NBCS Bears reporter JJ Stankevitz from the NFL Combine to discuss what the plans are for Mitch Trubisky and the quarterback position, and how the new CBA could affect what the Bears can do this offseason.

You can listen right here, or in the embedded player below.

(1:30) - How were the Bears at the Combine

(4:53) - Ryan Pace on evaluating Matt Nagy

(8:28) - Matt Nagy talks about finding solutions to the Bears issues to the media

(15:30) - Ryan Pace continues to compare Mitch Trubisky to Drew Brees

(21:37) - Matt Nagy on what he needs Trubisky to get better at

(26:00) - Matt Nagy's coaching hires

(30:42) - Is Ryan Pace looking to replace Trubisky as the starter?

(34:20) - What are the Bears looking for in the draft?





















Under Center Podcast: What are the Bears looking for at the NFL Combine? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago