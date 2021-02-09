Under Center Podcast: Bears keying in on Carson Wentz and Super Bowl reactions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, there were rumors that the Bears were intent on pursuing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but is Wentz the savior Pace hopes he is? David Kaplan and Adam Hoge discuss the Bears' pursuit of Wentz and if it's worth it. Before they breakdown a potential Carson Wentz deal, the guys breakdown the Super Bowl and what they were surprised by as Tom Brady wins his seventh title.

(1:20) -Takeaways and first impressions after the Bucs destroy the Chiefs

(5:30) - Minority coaches not getting opportunities even though they are being successful

(10:40) - Bruce Arians set up a great environment for the Bucs to win

(12:05) - Bears have identified who they want as the quarterback in Carson Wentz, will they do what it takes to get him?

(16:00) - Is Carson Wentz, Jay Cutler?

(21:35) - If the Bears can't get Wentz, what other options do they have?

