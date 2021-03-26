Under Center Podcast: Bears' Jennifer Gibson | Women's History Month

Tony Gill

Podcast: Bears' Jennifer Gibson | Women's History Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

March is Women's history month and to celebrate, the Under Center podcast highlights Jennifer Gibson, the Bears sports science coordinator and dietician.

David Kaplan interviews Gibson as they discuss her path and journey to the NFL and the Bears, and how she pushes the players and staff to be the healthiest and best they can be.

