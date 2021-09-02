Under Center Podcast: Bears make initial roster cuts as they prepare for LA Rams

Under Center Podcast: Bears make initial roster cuts, prepare for Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's football time! No more training camp. No more preseason. The real deal is about to get going and the Under Center podcast has got you covered. Ken Davis, Alex Shapiro, and Eric Strobel discuss the initial roster cuts by the Bears, Ryan Pace speaking to the media about the team and his thoughts on the upcoming season, how will Danny Trevathan be used and a couple of exciting announcements for the podcast for this season.

(2:00) - Breaking down Bears roster cuts

(11:00) - Podcasts announcements

(14:00) - Did the Bears have full knowledge of Teven Jenkins' back injury?

(20:49) - What happened with Tarik Cohen?

(27:00) - How is Ryan Pace as a talent evaluator?

