JJ Stankevitz, Laurence Holmes and Cam Ellis discuss the Bears not talking to Allen Robinson about an extension and what that could mean for him and the team. Later, the crew discusses other deals that were made around the league, the stacked free agent running back class that Tarik Cohen finds himself in, and Laurence tells the story of finding a peacock and a chicken in his backyard.

(1:55) - Will 2020 be A-Rob's last in Chicago?

(7:10) - With no preseason, which QB (Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky) will win the starting job?

(13:00) - Will the NFL even have a season this year?

Click to download the MyTeams App for the latest Bears news and analysis.

(20:00) - The 2021 running back free agent class isn't good for Tarik Cohen

(30:00) - Laurence's encounter with a peacock and chicken

Listen here or below.

Under Center Podcast

Subscribe:

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UNDER CENTER PODCAST FOR FREE.

Under Center Podcast: Bears haven't talked extension with Allen Robinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago