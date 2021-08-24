Under Center Podcast: Bears flop vs Mitch Trubisky and the Bills, should fans be concerned?

Under Center Podcast: Bears flop vs Trbuisky, Bills... should we be concerned? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are in a concerning position after losing big to the Buffalo Bills and former QB Mitch Trubisky. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the loss and what they think may be issues heading into the season. The guys also discuss the play of Mitch Trubisky and if the Bears didn't handle him correctly, if Matt Nagy is giving Justin Fields a fair chance to start week one, and of course the podcast review of the day.

(1:00) - Should Bear fans be concerned after being destroyed by the Bills?

(12:00) - Should fans trust Matt Nagy?

(23:40) - Is Roquan Smith a top 100 player in the league?

(31:40) - Should Justin Fields have the chance to start week 1?

(46:40) - Jason Peters speaks to the media about joining the Bears

(50:50) - Podcast Review of the Day!

