Under Center Podcast: How the Bears can fix the offensive line in 2020

The 2019 Bears had a lot of issues, resulting in a subpar season, one of which was the offensive line. Laurence Holmes is joined by NBC Sports Chicago Bears Insider JJ Stankevitz to discuss what caused the poor line play, and how the Bears can fix them in 2020.

(1:45) - Could the Bears land Trent Williams from Washington?

(5:15) - Evaluation of the Cody Whitehair and James Daniels switch and switch back

(9:15) - Is it Mitch Trubisky's fault the O-Line didn't play better?

(12:30) - Can Rashaad Coward be the answer at tackle

(15:30) - Firing of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand

(18:32) - Matt Nagy on new offensive line coach Juan Castillo

(22:00) - Can the Bears find offensive linemen in the draft

Under Center Podcast

