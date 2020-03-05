Under Center Podcast: Have Bears fans thrown away Mitch Trubisky too fast?

Mitch Trubisky didn't have a great season last year. But after looking at all the available options for the Bears this offseason, is Mitch still the best path to win a Super Bowl? Host Laurence Holmes and JJ Stankevitz discuss and debate what should the Bears do this offseason at the most important position. Should Bears fans be more cautious before being willing to give up on Trubisky?

(1:54) - Andy Dalton IS NOT better than Mitch Trubisky

(5:50) - Fans reaction to the possibility that the Bears should stick with Mitch Trubisky

(12:00) - Should Mitch still get a chance to prove he can be good?

(17:08) - How will fans react to all the QBs in the offseason

(21:00) - Will the Raiders trade Derek Carr to the Bears?

(25:02) - Players should be happy Tony Romo got his new TV deal

