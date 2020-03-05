Under Center Podcast: Have Bears fans thrown away Mitch Trubisky too fast?
Mitch Trubisky didn't have a great season last year. But after looking at all the available options for the Bears this off-season, is Mitch still the best path to win a Super Bowl? Host Laurence Holmes and JJ Stankevitz discuss and debate what should the Bears do this off-season at the most important position, and should Bears fans be more cautious before being willing to give up on Mitch Trubisky.
(1:54) - Andy Dalton IS NOT better than Mitch Trubisky
(5:50) - Fans reaction to the possibility that the Bears should stick with Mitch Trubisky
(12:00) - Should Mitch still get a chance to prove he can be good?
(17:08) - How will fans react to all the QBs in the off-season
(21:00) - Will the Raiders trade Derek Carr to the Bears?
(25:02) - Players should be happy Tony Romo got his new TV deal
