Under Center Podcast: Have Bears fans thrown away Mitch Trubisky too fast?

Mitch Trubisky didn't have a great season last year. But after looking at all the available options for the Bears this off-season, is Mitch still the best path to win a Super Bowl? Host Laurence Holmes and JJ Stankevitz discuss and debate what should the Bears do this off-season at the most important position, and should Bears fans be more cautious before being willing to give up on Mitch Trubisky.

(1:54) - Andy Dalton IS NOT better than Mitch Trubisky

(5:50) - Fans reaction to the possibility that the Bears should stick with Mitch Trubisky

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(12:00) - Should Mitch still get a chance to prove he can be good?

(17:08) - How will fans react to all the QBs in the off-season

(21:00) - Will the Raiders trade Derek Carr to the Bears?

(25:02) - Players should be happy Tony Romo got his new TV deal

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below: