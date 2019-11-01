JJ Stankevitz is joined by NBC Sports Philadelphia Eagles reporter Dave Zangaro to look at how Jordan Howard is fitting in (1:20), how Doug Pederson -- like Matt Nagy -- leans on the 2015 Chiefs when things aren't going well (10:00), how Carson Wentz is playing (14:30) and why the Eagles' secondary may not be as bad as you think (15:20) heading into Sunday's game.

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below:

Under Center Podcast

Under Center Podcast: Bears-Eagles preview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro