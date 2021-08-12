Under Center Podcast: Bears and Dolphins joint practice, Mitch Trubisky talk, and Bears Hall of Famers

Under Center Podcast: Bears and Dolphins joint practice, Trubisky happy with Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a jam-packed episode of the Under center podcast, Ken Davis, Alex Shapiro, and Eric Strobel discuss a litany of topics on the Bears as they prepare for their first preseason game. In the first part of the podcast, Ken and Alex break down what they expect to see in the first game and how the joint practice went with the Dolphins. In the second half, Ken and Eric discuss Mitch Trubisky's comments on the Bears and which Bears is next to join the Hall of Fame.

(1:45) - Bears prep vs the Dolphins in a joint practice

(8:00) - Bears release their unofficial depth chart

(16:20) - Eric Strobel joins the podcast after a power outage

(20:00) - Mitch Trubisky discusses his career playing for the Bears

(30:00) - Which Bear will be next to join the Hall of Fame

(40:40) - PODCAST REVIEW OF THE DAY!

