Under Center Podcast: Bears defense flexes muscles in win over Washington

Olin Kruetz, Matt Forte, Lance Briggs and Alex Brown join Laurence Holmes to break down the Bears 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. The Bears defense flexed their muscles, forcing five turnovers, while Mitchell Trubisksy and the offense finally got rolling. However, as an important matchup with division rivals Minnesota looms, the Bears could be without a few key players battling injuries.

1:00 – The Bears performance on Monday night was huge surprise

6:10 – Was the win a statement game or too close for comfort?

12:10 – What more can the offense do to improve?

15:05 – The Grudens must really, REALLY hate Khalil Mack

17:00 – We're on to Minnesota

