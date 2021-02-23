Under Center Podcast: Bears continue QB search after passing on Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Carson Wentz sweepstakes are over and according to recent reports the Bears chose not to send an offer, extending their offseason search. David Kaplan and Adam Hoge continue to fill in on the Under Center podcast, as they discuss reasons why the Bears chose not to pursue Wentz and what does the Bears' plan look like for a QB. Kap and Hoge also discuss new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and what fans can expect from him. Later in the pod, they discuss the 2021 NFL QB draft class, and could Ryan Pace be bold enough to move up in the draft to take his guy again.

(1:30) - Sean Desai was pushed for players on the team

(4:25) - Ryan Pace and the Bears do not make an offer for Carson Wentz

(10:56) - What is the Bears' plan for QB?

(17:00) - Kaplan reveals Matt Nagy's notes on each of the top 3 QBs in the 2017 NFL Draft

(21:30) - Which QB in the 2021 Draft is the best? Mac Jones or Trevor Lawrence

