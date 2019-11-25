Once again, the Bears come out with an uneven performance but earn a win against the New York Giants. Laurence Holmes, Lance Briggs, Matt Forte and Alex Brown to debate whether or not the Bears offense took an actual step forward, whether Mitchell Trubisky actually had a decent game and whether they're actually a poorly coached team that makes the same mistakes week in and week out.

Listen to the episode here or in the embedded player below.

Under Center Podcast

Under Center Podcast: Are the Bears building false hope or taking steps forward?