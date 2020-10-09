Under Center Podcast: Bears-Buccaneers postgame recap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Super Bowl magic of Nick Foles appeared as the Bears won a close game over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19, improving to 4-1. JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis break down the big Thursday night win, give out game balls to the most impactful Bears of the game and OMG did you see what Khalil Mack did to that grown man? SHEESH!

(1:30) - Nick Foles' "Trubisky" like play in the first half

(8:20) - Kyle Fuller with the biggest hit in the last three years for the Bears

(14:50) - Khalil Mack threw a grown man off of him

(21:45) - What does it mean for the Bears that they start the season 4-1

(28:48) - The Bears are on track to finish better than what they did in 2019