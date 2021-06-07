Under Center Podcast: Bears benefit from Julio Jones trade and mailbag questions

Tony Gill
·1 min read
Under Center Podcast: Bears benefit from Julio Jones trade and mailbag questions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ken Davis and Eric Strobel break down how Julio Jones asking for a trade helped the Bears end up getting star rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. The crew also has a fun discussion about tipping before answering your questions, including weighing the benefits and risk of starting Justin Fields right away, what the Bears could do with Nick Foles, and more.

(1:00) - The art of "tipping"

(9:00) - Did the Bears benefit from Julio Jones asking for a trade from Atlanta?

(27:50) - Mailbag questions segment

(31:50) - How many reps will Justin Fields get in preseason and will he have a shot to be the week 1 starter?

(45:30) - How should we analyze Teven Jenkins at left tackle when he's a natural right tackle?

Listen here.

