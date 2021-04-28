Under Center Podcast: Bears 2021 NFL Draft preview

Podcast: OFFICIAL Under Center 2021 NFL Draft preview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL Draft is one day away and to get you ready, the Under Center Podcast team covers every scenario and angle that Bears fans need to get locked in for Thursday night.

Ken Davis, Adam Hoge, Alex Shapiro and Eric Strobel break down Bears positional needs, possible trade-up scenarios, possible trade-down chances, QB rankings, best players available and everything else you're going to want to know before the 2021 NFL Draft. INDULGE!

(2:00) - Hoge’s official QB rankings; Why is Trey Lance ranked above Justin Fields?

(8:50) - What is the Bears’ plan for QB? If things get crazy in the draft and a top 5 QB is falling, will the Bears be rushing to the phones?

(13:00) - If the Bears trade back from 20, would they reach for a QB?

(24:00) - Realistically, who is the best fit for the Bears at QB?

(30:00) - With the Bears' next pick in the draft, should they address cornerback?

(37:15) - If the Bears stay at 20, what position would be the pick?

